Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings of $9.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $9.95. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $9.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $10.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $40.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $42.40 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GS. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $348.10 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $270.62 and a 12-month high of $426.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $388.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.08 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

