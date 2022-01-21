Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) a €7.60 Price Target

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) has been assigned a €7.60 ($8.64) price objective by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.40 ($8.41) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from €6.40 ($7.27) to €6.60 ($7.50) in a report on Friday, November 26th. UBS Group set a €6.20 ($7.05) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.40 ($7.27) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.20 ($8.18) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a one year low of €6.51 ($7.40) and a one year high of €7.93 ($9.01).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

