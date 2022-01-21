Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF)

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

AALBF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Aalberts in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Aalberts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aalberts presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AALBF opened at $64.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.97. Aalberts has a fifty-two week low of $41.45 and a fifty-two week high of $65.40.

Aalberts N.V. operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Installation Technology, Material Technology, Climate Technology, and Industrial Technology. The Installation Technology segment develops, manufactures, and sells piping systems to distribute and regulate water or gas in heating, cooling, water, gas, and sprinkler systems in buildings and industrial markets.

