Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report released on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.81. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s FY2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 8.11%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.23.

Shares of BBVA opened at $6.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.36. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52-week low of $4.53 and a 52-week high of $7.26. The company has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.56.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 149.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 6,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

