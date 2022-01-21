Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of R1 RCM in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Santangelo now forecasts that the healthcare provider will earn $0.53 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.57. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for R1 RCM’s FY2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays began coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCM opened at $21.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.71. R1 RCM has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $31.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.35.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $379.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.87 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 40.83%.

In other news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 93,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $2,404,633.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alex Mandl sold 34,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $874,777.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 211,022 shares of company stock worth $5,393,871 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,446 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $281,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,228 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 60.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,905,130 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $198,049,000 after buying an additional 3,339,889 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 17.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,080,338 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $90,747,000 after buying an additional 601,143 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 22.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,337,005 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $74,214,000 after buying an additional 616,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 81.7% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,241,189 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $71,339,000 after buying an additional 1,457,158 shares in the last quarter. 41.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.