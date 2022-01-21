Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Hexcel Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Hexcel in a report released on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aerospace company will earn $1.30 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hexcel’s FY2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.91.

HXL stock opened at $54.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.07. Hexcel has a 52 week low of $42.91 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -210.88 and a beta of 1.39.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Hexcel’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Hexcel by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 128.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 524.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hexcel news, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $600,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $2,854,716.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

