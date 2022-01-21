Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Short Interest Update

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,880,000 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the December 15th total of 5,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $72.70 on Friday. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $48.11 and a 12-month high of $81.77. The company has a market capitalization of $51.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.42.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 59.65%.

In other news, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $48,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $2,507,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,460 shares of company stock worth $4,536,359. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 15.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,001,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,857,000 after buying an additional 6,243,817 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,204,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,724,000 after buying an additional 1,606,780 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,400,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,343,000 after buying an additional 227,161 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,531,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,773,000 after buying an additional 33,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.8% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,337,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,864,000 after buying an additional 1,290,875 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.64.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.