Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Shares Purchased by Pathway Capital Management LP

Pathway Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) by 40.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,484 shares during the period. Jounce Therapeutics comprises 0.3% of Pathway Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Pathway Capital Management LP owned 0.17% of Jounce Therapeutics worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 21.7% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 11.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 63.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 6,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital raised its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 25,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,259 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JNCE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Jounce Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jounce Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.19.

In other Jounce Therapeutics news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 1,900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total value of $15,922,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Elizabeth Trehu sold 5,378 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total transaction of $35,763.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,958,494 shares of company stock worth $16,324,616. 5.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ JNCE opened at $6.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.20. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.03 and a 12-month high of $14.84. The company has a market cap of $307.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 1.06.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.15). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.73) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

