JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Director Mellody L. Hobson Buys 670 Shares of Stock

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $149.68 per share, with a total value of $100,285.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMJ opened at $19.44 on Friday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $21.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.37.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 157.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the period.

