JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€115.00” Price Target for Symrise (FRA:SY1)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($130.68) target price on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €138.00 ($156.82) price objective on shares of Symrise in a report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €146.00 ($165.91) price objective on shares of Symrise in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($131.82) price objective on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($142.05) price target on shares of Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €132.50 ($150.57) price target on shares of Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €122.90 ($139.66).

Shares of FRA:SY1 opened at €115.65 ($131.42) on Tuesday. Symrise has a twelve month low of €56.96 ($64.73) and a twelve month high of €73.48 ($83.50). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €126.27 and a 200 day moving average price of €122.18.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

