JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Price Target to €57.00

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €58.00 ($65.91) to €57.00 ($64.77) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their target price on HeidelbergCement from €59.00 ($67.05) to €56.00 ($63.64) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HeidelbergCement from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded HeidelbergCement from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded HeidelbergCement from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Shares of HeidelbergCement stock opened at $14.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.47. HeidelbergCement has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $19.34.

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

