JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) a SEK 210 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 210 target price on Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a SEK 180 target price on Volvo in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 222 target price on Volvo in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 235 target price on Volvo in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 230 price target on Volvo in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 290 price target on Volvo in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of SEK 233.14.

Volvo has a 12-month low of SEK 123.40 and a 12-month high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

