JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Price Target to $15.50

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 21.09% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Guild from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of Guild stock opened at $12.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $781.53 million, a PE ratio of 2.42 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.57. Guild has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $17.79.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $412.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($999.00) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Guild will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Guild by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Guild in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Guild by 304.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Guild in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in Guild by 5.3% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 373,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after buying an additional 18,755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

Guild Company Profile

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

