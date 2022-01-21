JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) to Underweight

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HMPT. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Home Point Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Point Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

Get Home Point Capital alerts:

HMPT opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.18 million and a P/E ratio of 2.00. Home Point Capital has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $13.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $274.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.78 million. Home Point Capital had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 26.12%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Home Point Capital will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMPT. Miller Value Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Point Capital by 3,952.3% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 614,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 598,892 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Home Point Capital by 6,083.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 285,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 280,565 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Home Point Capital by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 770,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after buying an additional 247,895 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in Home Point Capital by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 794,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after buying an additional 202,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Home Point Capital by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 451,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 135,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Home Point Capital Company Profile

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Point Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Point Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.