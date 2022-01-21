JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) to Underweight

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $62.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CPE. TheStreet upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Callon Petroleum from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Callon Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.89.

Shares of CPE stock opened at $50.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.76. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $65.45. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.96.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.44. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 40.51% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The company had revenue of $552.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $10,719,908.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.21, for a total value of $71,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 196,005 shares of company stock worth $10,842,213. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beck Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 148,606 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 9,474 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,285,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,780,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

