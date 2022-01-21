Juggernaut Price Tops $0.28 on Major Exchanges (JGN)

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded 24.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. During the last seven days, Juggernaut has traded 32.9% lower against the US dollar. Juggernaut has a total market cap of $10.90 million and approximately $787,330.00 worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Juggernaut coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000746 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Juggernaut alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004630 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00048975 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006051 BTC.

About Juggernaut

Juggernaut is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com . Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi . The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Juggernaut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juggernaut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Juggernaut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Juggernaut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Juggernaut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.