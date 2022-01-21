JulSwap One Day Volume Reaches $640,499.00 (JULD)

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. JulSwap has a total market cap of $8.92 million and approximately $640,499.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JulSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, JulSwap has traded down 26% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About JulSwap

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,160,035 coins. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity . The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

