Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CA Cheuvreux initiated coverage on Kahoot! ASA in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kahoot! ASA from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, DNB Markets lowered Kahoot! ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.00.

OTCMKTS:KHOTF opened at $4.06 on Thursday. Kahoot! ASA has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $15.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.73.

Kahoot! ASA operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and play learning games. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; Actimo, an employee engagement platform which connects and engages Organizations work teams; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

