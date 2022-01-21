Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.49 Million

Brokerages expect Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) to announce $3.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.24 million to $4.01 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $2.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 55.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $12.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.02 million to $13.45 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $28.62 million, with estimates ranging from $18.00 million to $40.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 141.93% and a negative net margin of 1,085.43%. The business had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share.

KALA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kala Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.58.

NASDAQ KALA traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $0.81. 705,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,279. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.44. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $9.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a current ratio of 5.48.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 27,598 shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $49,676.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 65,463 shares of company stock worth $109,897 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 366.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 310.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,145 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

