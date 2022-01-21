Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.50 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, produces and markets therapeutics based on chromatographic purification technology. The company offers bio-therapeutics for specialty proteins, specific immunoglobulins and other prescription medicines. Kamada Ltd. is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kamada in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:KMDA opened at $6.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.92 million, a PE ratio of 63.11 and a beta of 1.06. Kamada has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $8.16.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $23.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.20 million. Kamada had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 2.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kamada will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Kamada by 2.5% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 927,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 22,222 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kamada by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 755,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Kamada by 10.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 19,953 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kamada by 66.4% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 156,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 62,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kamada by 24.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 9,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.41% of the company’s stock.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. engages in the development and production of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Proprietary Products and Distribution. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the supply of plasma-based products for clinical use.

