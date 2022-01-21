Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Karooooo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.46.

Get Karooooo alerts:

NASDAQ KARO opened at $36.94 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.22. Karooooo has a one year low of $28.03 and a one year high of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.50. On average, equities research analysts expect that Karooooo will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Karooooo during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karooooo during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Karooooo during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karooooo during the 2nd quarter worth about $423,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Karooooo by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. 18.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Karooooo

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

Further Reading: Cyclical Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Karooooo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karooooo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.