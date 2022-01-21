Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Karooooo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.46.
NASDAQ KARO opened at $36.94 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.22. Karooooo has a one year low of $28.03 and a one year high of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Karooooo during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karooooo during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Karooooo during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karooooo during the 2nd quarter worth about $423,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Karooooo by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. 18.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Karooooo
Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.
