Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Shares Gap Down to $36.94

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $36.94, but opened at $35.35. Karooooo shares last traded at $35.35, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Karooooo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.46.

Get Karooooo alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.22.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.50. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Karooooo Ltd. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Karooooo by 1.1% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 38,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Karooooo in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Karooooo in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Karooooo by 15.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Karooooo by 25.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the period. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO)

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Karooooo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karooooo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.