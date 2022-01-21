KBC Group NV Acquires 28,586 Shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 452.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,586 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in frontdoor were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FTDR. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in frontdoor by 20.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,779,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,257,000 after purchasing an additional 820,302 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in frontdoor by 705.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 291,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,504,000 after purchasing an additional 254,986 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in frontdoor by 13.3% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,153,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,266,000 after purchasing an additional 253,388 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in frontdoor by 20.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,003,000 after purchasing an additional 208,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in frontdoor by 461.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 240,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,978,000 after purchasing an additional 197,616 shares in the last quarter.

Get frontdoor alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of frontdoor in a report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of frontdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of frontdoor from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, frontdoor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

Shares of FTDR opened at $35.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. frontdoor, inc. has a 52 week low of $32.06 and a 52 week high of $58.94.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.46 million. frontdoor had a net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 1,514.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter L. Cella acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.23 per share, with a total value of $176,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About frontdoor

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.