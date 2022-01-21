KBC Group NV Buys 67,461 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

KBC Group NV raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,461 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 8.9% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,277,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,513,000 after buying an additional 185,300 shares during the last quarter. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. now owns 2,076,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,054,000 after purchasing an additional 373,000 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $805,000. KLK Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 32.5% in the third quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC now owns 141,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 34,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 281.7% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 152,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 112,680 shares during the last quarter. 25.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.78.

Shares of NYSE TME opened at $6.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.34. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $32.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.55. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

