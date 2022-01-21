KBC Group NV Cuts Stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,831 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Invesco by 4.3% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its position in Invesco by 1.2% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 43,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco by 4.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 1.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 50,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 1.0% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 62,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IVZ. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.58.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $22.64 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.47 and a fifty-two week high of $29.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.60. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Invesco had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is 26.77%.

In other Invesco news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $1,219,906.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

