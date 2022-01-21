KBC Group NV Has $985,000 Position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTH. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 20.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,429,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,228,000 after acquiring an additional 737,275 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop in the second quarter valued at about $53,246,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 66.7% in the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 77,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 16.1% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 90,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 12,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop in the second quarter valued at about $1,151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

HTH stock opened at $35.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.50. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.78 and a 52 week high of $39.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.09.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.33. Hilltop had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $473.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is 9.28%.

In related news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $353,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total transaction of $110,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

