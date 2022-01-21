KBC Group NV Increases Stock Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NRG. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in NRG Energy by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $38.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.42 and a 200 day moving average of $40.92. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.89. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $46.10.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $4.52. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 80.94%. NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the utilities provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other NRG Energy news, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $1,403,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher Moser acquired 1,911 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.63 per share, with a total value of $69,999.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

