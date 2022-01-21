KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.60% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “KBC Group NV is an integrated bank-insurance group, catering mainly for retail, private banking, SME and mid-cap clients. Its operating segment consists of Belgium Business, Czech Republic Business, International Markets Business and Group Centre. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities. The Group Centre segment includes the operating results of the group’s holding-company activities. The International Markets Business segment comprises the activities conducted by entities in the other Central and Eastern European core countries. KBC Group NV is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

Get KBC Group alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of KBC Group from €81.00 ($92.05) to €85.00 ($96.59) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of KBC Group to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from €76.00 ($86.36) to €79.00 ($89.77) in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a €84.00 ($95.45) price objective (down previously from €85.00 ($96.59)) on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of KBC Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.09.

KBCSY traded down $1.04 on Friday, reaching $43.63. 49,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,094. KBC Group has a one year low of $33.89 and a one year high of $49.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.17. The company has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.43.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KBC Group (KBCSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.