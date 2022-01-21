Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 49.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,472 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Columbus McKinnon worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCO opened at $47.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.09, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 12 month low of $39.62 and a 12 month high of $57.06.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $223.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbus McKinnon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.17.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 7,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $403,475.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 7,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $400,968.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,534 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,888 in the last quarter. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

