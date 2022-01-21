Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UGI. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UGI by 996.5% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of UGI by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of UGI by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of UGI by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John L. Walsh sold 129,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $5,771,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Walsh sold 78,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $3,539,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 263,063 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,634 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:UGI opened at $45.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $35.52 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.15.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). UGI had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is 19.97%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

UGI Profile

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

