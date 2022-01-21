Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $77.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.64 and its 200 day moving average is $79.52. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $72.00 and a 12 month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.