Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $3.96 Million Stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,711 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $3,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,874,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $730,267,000 after buying an additional 742,233 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 1.8% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,810,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,291,000 after buying an additional 83,606 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,788,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $171,494,000 after buying an additional 15,151 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 4.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,559,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $95,758,000 after buying an additional 73,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 21.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,063,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,430,000 after buying an additional 187,441 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,355,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 14,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,678 shares of company stock worth $2,548,328 over the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VOYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.15.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $71.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.45. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.46 and a 1-year high of $74.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.51.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $453.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 5.15%.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

