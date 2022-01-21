Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) by 12.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,206 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,464,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,347,000 after buying an additional 3,803,496 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,491,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,356,000 after acquiring an additional 67,619 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,984,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,331,000 after acquiring an additional 182,411 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,705,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,409,000 after acquiring an additional 783,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,360,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,701,000 after acquiring an additional 376,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLDR opened at $69.74 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $86.48. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.76. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BLDR shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.27.

In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $2,996,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

