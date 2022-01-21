Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Purchases 359 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 6.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 8.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 31.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the second quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 16.8% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. 86.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNX opened at $105.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.19 and a 200-day moving average of $113.77. SYNNEX Co. has a one year low of $80.36 and a one year high of $130.93. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The business services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.18. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNX. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cross Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

In other SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total value of $138,866.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total transaction of $110,658.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,205 shares of company stock valued at $444,610 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYNNEX Profile

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

