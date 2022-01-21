KeyCorp Raises SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Price Target to $44.00

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SM. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SM Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on SM Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.20.

SM stock opened at $32.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 5.74. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $38.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $760.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.81 million. SM Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 26.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 170.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SM Energy will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 12,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $460,829.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $550,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,977,330. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in SM Energy by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,532,927 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,817,000 after purchasing an additional 356,505 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in SM Energy by 359.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 71,378 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 55,836 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SM Energy by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 771,302 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,997,000 after purchasing an additional 26,224 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SM Energy by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,737,753 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $215,211,000 after purchasing an additional 312,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in SM Energy by 1,265.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 136,642 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 126,637 shares in the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

