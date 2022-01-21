KeyCorp Weighs in on Nucor Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) – KeyCorp issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Nucor in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $23.15 for the year. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Nucor’s Q4 2021 earnings at $7.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.00 EPS.

NUE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research lowered Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $100.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Nucor has a 52 week low of $47.94 and a 52 week high of $128.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 15.86%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 11.96%.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUE. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 761.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 27,400 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

