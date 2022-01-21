Keyera (TSE:KEY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Keyera (TSE:KEY) was downgraded by research analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$31.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$34.00. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.48% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Keyera in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James set a C$33.00 price target on shares of Keyera and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Keyera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$33.81.

Keyera stock traded down C$1.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$27.08. 895,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,009. Keyera has a fifty-two week low of C$23.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$28.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$30.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.45.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$1.20 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Keyera will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

