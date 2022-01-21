Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,255 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,099 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 4.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 15.8% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 34,361 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 112.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP John Page sold 20,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $4,080,397.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.80, for a total transaction of $1,014,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,536 shares of company stock valued at $41,351,697 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $177.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $195.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.07. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.09 and a 52 week high of $209.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.97.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KEYS shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.38.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

