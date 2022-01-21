Keystone Financial Group Buys 556 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Keystone Financial Group raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DGRO. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $524,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,160,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,322,000 after purchasing an additional 65,778 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 11,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter.

DGRO traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.68. The stock had a trading volume of 86,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,961. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $43.97 and a 1 year high of $56.42.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.