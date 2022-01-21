Keystone Financial Group Has $10.93 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Keystone Financial Group decreased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 8.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,090 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 2.0% of Keystone Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Tesla were worth $10,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,931,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,055,683,000 after purchasing an additional 334,675 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,968,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,179 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,342,557,000 after acquiring an additional 339,745 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,630,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,243,615,000 after acquiring an additional 297,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,258,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,574,365,000 after acquiring an additional 31,814 shares in the last quarter. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,026.75, for a total transaction of $1,283,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total value of $108,771,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,285,621 shares of company stock valued at $4,494,723,244. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSLA traded down $24.23 on Friday, reaching $972.04. The stock had a trading volume of 635,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,786,930. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 322.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,053.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $880.10. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $539.49 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,078.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $907.23.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

