Keystone Financial Group Purchases 683 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 189.7% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 227,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,928,000 after acquiring an additional 9,828 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 90,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 13,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,377,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,142,000 after acquiring an additional 149,635 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,294. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $136.02 and a 52-week high of $172.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

