keyTango Tops One Day Trading Volume of $55,945.00 (TANGO)

keyTango (CURRENCY:TANGO) traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 21st. During the last week, keyTango has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. keyTango has a market capitalization of $564,151.17 and approximately $55,945.00 worth of keyTango was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One keyTango coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0615 or 0.00000158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004830 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00049894 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00006523 BTC.

About keyTango

keyTango (TANGO) is a coin. Its launch date was March 11th, 2021. keyTango’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,173,968 coins. keyTango’s official Twitter account is @TangoKey

According to CryptoCompare, “keyTango is a platform for the retail investor to discover and invest in deep DeFi products such as yield farming and liquidity pools. “

Buying and Selling keyTango

