King Luther Capital Management Corp Invests $216,000 in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of R. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ryder System by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,314,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $687,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,272 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the 3rd quarter valued at $572,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Ryder System by 574.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after purchasing an additional 496,769 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,659,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ryder System by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,135,000 after purchasing an additional 206,653 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 4,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $370,460.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $76.16 on Friday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.36 and a 52-week high of $93.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on R shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Stephens raised their price objective on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird cut Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.17.

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

