Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) rose 3.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $191.89 and last traded at $191.69. Approximately 9,551 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 125,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $185.09.

KNSL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $164.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.98 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.12%.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.88, for a total value of $502,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,980 shares of company stock worth $1,403,096. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 138.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 66,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,722,000 after acquiring an additional 38,330 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

