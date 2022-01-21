Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) versus Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Head-To-Head Comparison

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) and Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kintara Therapeutics and Allakos’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kintara Therapeutics N/A N/A -$38.30 million ($0.83) -0.50 Allakos N/A N/A -$153.48 million ($4.13) -1.74

Allakos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kintara Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.0% of Kintara Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.0% of Allakos shares are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of Kintara Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.5% of Allakos shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Kintara Therapeutics has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allakos has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Kintara Therapeutics and Allakos, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kintara Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Allakos 1 7 2 0 2.10

Kintara Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $3.67, indicating a potential upside of 779.30%. Allakos has a consensus price target of $90.36, indicating a potential upside of 1,158.52%. Given Allakos’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Allakos is more favorable than Kintara Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Kintara Therapeutics and Allakos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kintara Therapeutics N/A N/A -131.58% Allakos N/A -37.16% -32.81%

Summary

Kintara Therapeutics beats Allakos on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kintara Therapeutics

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new cancer therapies. It focuses on VAL-083 and REM-001 pipelines. The company was founded by Jeffrey A. Bacha, Dennis M. Brown, and William J. Garner on June 24, 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Allakos

Allakos, Inc. engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis. The company was founded by Christopher Bebbington, Nenad Tomasevic, Bruce S. Bochner, and Robert Schleimer in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

