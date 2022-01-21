Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €84.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) has been assigned a €84.00 ($95.45) price target by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 6.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €99.00 ($112.50) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($113.64) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €111.00 ($126.14) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €120.00 ($136.36) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €96.00 ($109.09) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kion Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €105.00 ($119.32).

Shares of Kion Group stock opened at €90.00 ($102.27) on Wednesday. Kion Group has a 12-month low of €57.87 ($65.76) and a 12-month high of €81.82 ($92.98). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €96.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €91.27.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

