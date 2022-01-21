Kira Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.05 Million (KEX)

Kira Network (CURRENCY:KEX) traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. Over the last week, Kira Network has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kira Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000837 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kira Network has a market cap of $4.05 million and $1.03 million worth of Kira Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00056547 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00062582 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,786.71 or 0.07212359 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,332.45 or 0.99209392 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00008193 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00063615 BTC.

About Kira Network

Kira Network’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,532,083 coins. The official message board for Kira Network is medium.com/kira-core . Kira Network’s official Twitter account is @kexcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kira Network is kiracore.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KexCoins are cryptocurrency tokens issued to participants via the crowd fund. Those funds are then used to buy in the student investment property market which bring reliable returns. Kexcoin intention is to dramatically speed up the process of raising money to purchase student investment properties. Participants from all around the world will be able to participate in this process receiving a guaranteed buy back and burn policy on the finite supply of coinage created. As these properties generate rental profits we will begin buying back KexCoins from participants and then destroying them, thus raising the value of all remaining KexCoins. “

Kira Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kira Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kira Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kira Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

