Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 280,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,358,000 after buying an additional 62,555 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,067,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $821,876,000 after buying an additional 2,543,557 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 593,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,342,000 after buying an additional 135,905 shares during the period. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $275,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on KNX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Europe raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.64.

KNX stock opened at $56.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.05. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.17 and a 52 week high of $62.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.64%.

In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 3,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $199,803.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $2,900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 189,939 shares of company stock worth $11,301,645. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

