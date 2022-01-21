Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) PT Set at €94.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) has been given a €94.00 ($106.82) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on KBX. Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($135.23) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €74.00 ($84.09) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($107.95) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($120.45) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €99.00 ($112.50) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €102.80 ($116.82).

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €90.00 ($102.27) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €84.96 ($96.55) and a 1 year high of €117.08 ($133.05). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €89.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €93.89.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

