KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $34.70

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.70 and traded as low as $33.66. KONE Oyj shares last traded at $33.66, with a volume of 48,953 shares.

KNYJY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised KONE Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Get KONE Oyj alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.09.

Kone Oyj manufactures elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides installation, maintenance, modernization and replacement solutions. The company was founded on October 27, 1910 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for KONE Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KONE Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.